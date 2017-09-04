Gionee M7 with near bezel-less display teased by company on social media

Chinese manufacturer Gionee which is expected to launch the M7 soon, today teased an image of their upcoming phone, featuring a near bezel-less display. The image teased on its official Chinese social networking site Weibo today meant that Gionee would be the newest OEM to enter the bezel-less display segment.

The teased image shared in a report by GsmArena also included two cycle wheels overlapping each other suggesting the presence of a dual-camera setup. This has not been confirmed yet by the manufacturer and could only be a reflection of its collaboration with Chinese bike-sharing start-up Ofo, for the launch.

Another report by AndroidPure states that the Gionee M7 was also recently spotted on popular benchmarking site GFXBench revealing a number of key specifications about the phone. The Gionee M7 is expected to sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p, powered by a 2.3 GHz MediaTek MT6758 processor underneath. The M7 will also come with a healthy 6 GB of RAM onboard along with 64 GB of storage.

The primary camera is expected to be a 15 MP sensor capable of shooting 4K video as well. A second sensor has not been mentioned contrary to the implications made from the teaser. The front camera, on the other hand, is said to be a 7 MP shooter. The phone was spotted running Android Nougat 7.1.1 which should make its way to the final device.