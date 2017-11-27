Gionee launches eight smartphones including M7, M7 Plus, S11, F205 among others in China

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee launched eight smartphones at a launch event held in Shenzhen China on 26 November. The company launched a wide variety of smartphones ranging from flagship devices to mid-range to budget devices in the form of F205.

To list the devices launched at the event, Gionee launched the S11, S11S, S11 lite, M7, M7 Power, M7 Plus, M7 mini, and F205. The company was teasing the launch of these smartphones as a followup to the event. Gionee has focused on the latest design elements in its smartphones like the near ‘bezel-less’ design to ensure that despite the delay in the launch of the devices, they don’t look dated at launch in the market and can compete with the competition.

S11 Series

Gionee launched three devices as part of its S11 series where S11 is the flagship for the international market. The company has packed the device with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset that sports a 5.99-inch ‘FullView’ display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio and 2160x1080 pixel resolution. The device comes with 6 GB RAM as reported by GSMArena and 64 GB internal storage.

Gionee has packed a dual-camera system both on the back as well as the front of the device. The back of the device packs 16 MP camera sensor along with 5 MP camera sensor, while the front of the device packs a 16 MP sensor along with 8 MP one. The company claims that the device packs ‘hardware-level’ real-time bokeh. The S11 will run Android 7.1 Nougat-based Amigo 5.0 user interface. The device will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colours.

According to the report, Gionee S11S is powered by MediaTek Helio P30 processor along with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. S11 S also packs a 6.01-inch ‘FullView’ display with 2160x1080 pixel resolution. The company stated that S11S is aimed at Chinese market which means that it is unlikely that it will be launched in the international market.

S11S also features dual cameras at the front and the rear, with the front camera setup sporting a 20 MP sensor and 8 MP sensor and the rear dual camera with a 16 MP camera and 8 MP cameras. The company has focused on the camera with the S11S with a ‘customised photo processor DSP’, which ensures an enhanced HDR effect along with a wider dynamic range and hardware-level bokeh.

Gionee has also packed NFC along with data security features like the Anti-Theft 2.0 and Private Space function which allows users to run two instances of a single app simultaneously on the same smartphone.

The Gionee S11 Lite is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. Similar to S11, S11 Lite will also be available in the international markets. The company has added a 5.7-inch ‘FullView’ display along with 18:9 screen ratio and 1440x720 pixel resolution. Gionee has added 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage to the device. S11 Lite will come with Android 7.1 Nougat-based Amigo 5.0 UI out of the box. It packs a dual camera setup on the back of the device with a 13 MP camera sensor and 2 MP camera sensor. There is a 16 MP camera sensor on the front of the device for better selfies. Last but not the least, the S11 Lite runs on a 3,030 mAh battery and the device will be available in Black, Dark Blue and Blue colours.

Gionee S11 is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000) which amounts to $272, S11S is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 33,000) which amounts to $500 and S11 Lite is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 13,000) which amounts to $195.

M7 Series

M7 series is the second series that Gionee launched at the device. The company launched M7, M7 Power, M7 Plus, and M7 mini as part of the M7 series. M7 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P30 processor which is clocked at 2.3 GHz. Gionee has packed 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and a microSD slot where users can add up to 256 GB storage. The device packs a 6.01-inch ‘FullVision’ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160x1080 pixel resolution.

The company has added a dual camera setup on the back of the device along with 16 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor in the dual camera array. M7 will be available in Black, Sapphire Blue, Star Blue, Champagne Gold, and Maple Red. The company has priced the device at CNY 2,799 which amounts to $422.

M7 Power is the second device from the M7 series that the company launched during the launch event. M7 Power runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The device packs a 6-inch ‘FullView’ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440x720 pixels resolution. Gionee has added a 13 MP camera sensor on the back of the device and an 8 MP camera module on the front of the device.

The device will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based Amigo 5.0 out of the box while running on a 5,000 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 16,999.

M7 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The company announced that M7 Plus will focus on the Chinese market and users can transfer money to each other using Alipay IFAA2.0 standard. Gionee has also added wireless charging, AI, and automatic speech recognition features.

The Gionee M7 mini is the last device from the M7 series which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 along with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The company has added a 5.5-inch ‘FullVision’ display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. The device comes with 8 MP camera module both on the front as well as the back of the device. The company has packed a 4,000 mAh battery in the device. Last but not the least the device is priced at CNY 1,399 which amounts to $210.

F205

Gionee F205 is the eighth smartphone that the company launched at the event. F205 sports a 5.45-inch display with 1440x720 pixels resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek 6739 processor along with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. Gionee has added 8 MP camera module on the back of the device and a 5 MP camera module on the front of the device with 2,670 mAh battery. The device is priced at CNY 999 which amounts to $150.