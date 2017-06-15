Gionee A1 Lite launched in Nepal at Rs 26,999; brings 20 MP selfie camera, MediaTek chipset and more

Chinese manufacturer Gionee announced a third model to their A-series line-up by launching the A1 Lite in Nepal today. The company has not made any mention on its availability in India so far.

Gionee who introduced the A1 and the A1 Plus back at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, announced the A1 in India late March for Rs 19,999. First reported by The Mobile Indian, the A1 Lite has been priced at Rs 26,999 in Nepal which is approximately Rs 17,000 in India.

The mid-ranged A1 Lite comes with a 5.3-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a 1.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor. It has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. At the back of the device we have a 13 MP f/2.0 camera with dual LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The highlight of the A1 Lite though is the 20 MP front camera with a flash and also a 4,000 mAh battery. It also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed with Gionee's custom Amigo 4.0 UI to keep things refreshed.

The Gionee A1 which is currently sold in India comes with better specifications overall, including a better display and processor but the A1 Lite does sport a better selfie shooter. The handset will be available for pre-order (only in Nepal) starting 18 June.