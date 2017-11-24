German high-end camera and optics brand Leica opens first partner store in India

With a vision to change the dynamics of photography in the country, German high-end cameras and optics brand Leica on 23 November opened its first partner store in the Capital.

The brand plans to widen its reach and open more destination points starting with metropolitan cities. "We are excited to launch in a country which is rich in art and culture. We have opened up our first and exclusive Leica Camera AG partner store in Delhi and I believe this will be appreciated by our patrons," said Sunil Kaul, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific Region, Leica Camera AG, in a statement.

"The photography industry is booming and is at its peak in India and we are committed to creating and building up a community around the brand by connecting with our target consumers and institutions," Kaul added.

The company will initially bring its iconic "S", "SL", "Q", "M", "V-Lux" and "D-Lux" series to India. The line-up will be available at the Leica partner store in Connaught Place and will be in line with the global range and pricing, the company said.

Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, Leica Camera AG operates branch offices in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and the US.