Garmin partners with Mastercard and Visa to enable contactless payments, on its vivoactive 3 smartwatch

Garmin has partnered with Mastercard and Visa to enable NFC payments through the company’s new smartwatch, Garmin vivoactive 3.

The Garmin vivoactive 3 has partnered at a time when Fitbit has also partnered with Mastercard and Visa to enable contactless payment. This would probably be useful for those who indulge in athletics. Moreover, it bypasses the need of carrying a wallet when you are out for a run or an exercise.

In a press release by Mastercard, this facility can be availed through a Mastercard app where you can enter the payment information in Garmin Connect Mobile app. This app is available on both Android and Apple devices. Then you must fill in the card details in the app. After this, the app will sync with the smartwatch app called Garmin Pay. This will enable the wallet. With the help of controls menu and contactless terminal the payment can be made.

“Technology is enabling fitness companies to provide athletes with the most comprehensive performance trackers we have seen in our time,” said Kiki Del Valle, senior vice president, Commerce for Every Device, Mastercard. This is a part of the Mastercard Commerce for every device program.

Meanwhile, in its partnership with Visa, Jim McCarthy, executive vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships said, “Partners like Fit Pay, Inc. are helping us accelerate the growth of IoT by bringing payment-based features to market on devices like Garmin’s, with greater ease and speed-to-market.”

According to Visa, this is a part of their Fit Pay Inc. and Visa Ready for tokenisation program.

Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch helps in making contactless payments and in detecting wrist-based heart rate. It has a battery life of up to seven days in the smartwatch mode and 13 hours in the GPS mode. It includes sports apps, built-in GPS, and all-day stress tracking app.

Recently, smart wearables maker Garmin India launched a wide range of smart watches and activity trackers, including its much-awaited 'Fenix 5' series, in India.