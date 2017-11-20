Future Apple iPhones expected to come with dual-SIM support and upgraded modems: Report

After predicting that Apple may release two new iPhones with OLED displays, Ming-Chi Kuo, KGI analyst has now predicted that these iPhones which are predicted to be launched in 2018, would also support dual SIM slots. Apple's first iPhones with dual SIM slots would also have the dual SIM and dual standby (DSDS) facility.

According to MacRumours, the analyst said that the smartphones are expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X20 modems and Intel’s XMM 7560. These would be an upgrade from Intel and Qualcomm’s previous models, which were Qualcomm's MDM 9655 and XMM 7560, respectively.

Now both the chipsets will have a higher baseband from 2x2 MIMO technology to 4X4 technology, thus increasing higher transmission of LTE or wireless connectivity.

Meanwhile, as mentioned before, the dual SIM support may support dual SIM and dual standby as well. Thereby, both the SIMs can be used actively.

Additionally, it has also been predicted that the chipset in the iPhone will support LTE connection for both the SIMs. The same LTE SIMs are expected to provide better connectivity.

According to the analysts, Intel would supply most of these chips, which account for 70 or 80 percent of them.

This can be good news for those who carry around with two phones due to lack of dual SIM facility in iPhones; this can prove to be a better alternative.

Apart from dual SIM, it has also been predicted that from now on, both the phones would support Face ID as a feature to unlock the iPhones. Previous report tells that if the Face ID becomes popular it would take over Touch ID.