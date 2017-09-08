Fujifilm announces the rangefinder style, mirrorless X-E3 camera with 24.3 MP X-Trans III sensor

As expected, Fuji has announced a cheaper version of the X-Pro2. The new camera is called the X-E3 which, as Fuji describes it, is a “rangefinder style ultra-compact mirrorless camera”.

The new camera is essentially a stripped-down X-Pro2. It drops some features in favour of a lower price point, but it keeps the stellar sensor and processor that makes the X_Pro 2 stand out.

The camera features a 24.3 MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor (APS-C size) and supports jpeg and RAW image formats. The device can also record video at 4K (the X-Pro 2 will get this ability as part of a firmware upgrade later). Obviously, the device supports Fuji’s X mount and the stunning collection of lenses that go with it.

The camera can shoot at ISO levels ranging from 200-12,800. This can be extended from ISO 100 to ISO 51,200. You get a TTL 256-zone metering system. An exposure compensation of +/- 5 EV is in 1/3 stops is also possible.

The camera uses a focal plane shutter and supports an electronic shutter as well. Together, they support shutter speeds as long as 60 minutes in bulb mode and as fast 1/32,000 sec. Sync speed for the flash is 1/180 sec or slower. Continuous shooting rates of 14 fps are supported.

As The Verge points out, the camera is missing several useful buttons, including a D-Pad, and offers a touchscreen instead.

The camera will be available in select markets by the end of this month. The camera is available in three packages. The body is available at $899.95, the body with 18-55 mm f/2.8-4 kit lens for $1,299.95 and the body with a 23 mm f/2 lens for $1,149.95.