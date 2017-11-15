Flipkart's Billion Capture Plus smartphone goes on sale in India; prices start from Rs 10,999

Flipkart has a smartphone of its own and now it's gone on sale. ‘Billion Capture Plus’ a smartphone launched by the e-retailer is going on sale on 15 November. The ‘Billion Capture’ comes in two variant and the prices start at Rs 10,999.

The cheaper variant of the ‘Billion Capture Plus’ is priced at Rs 10,999 and comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The higher variant priced at Rs 12,999 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option. Both the smartphones come with a 5.5 inch Full HD IPS display with a 16:9 ratio.

The devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2 GHz. It features 13 MP dual cameras on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android Nougat 7.1.2 and is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

The fingerprint sensor has been placed on the back side of the device and Flipkart has confirmed that Android Oreo is coming to the device.

Connectivity options on the smartphone includes a USB Type-C port that also supports an unspecified Quick Charge standard. It comes with a hybrid SIM card slot and supports an internet connection through 3G, 4G, EDGE, GPRS and Wi-Fi networks.

The online retailer is offering a Buyback Guarantee option where users can exchange the smartphone with a new phone by getting a certain amount back for the replaced device. If the smartphone is 6 to 8 months old, the company will pay up to Rs 4,400 and if its 9 to 12 months old, Flipkart will pay up to Rs 3,520. The Buyback add-on can be bought for Rs 149.

The smartphone is available in "Mystic Black" and "Desert Gold" colours.