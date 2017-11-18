Flipkart's Billion Capture Plus offers a personalised AI experience, unlimited cloud storage and a smooth Android experience at a compelling price

Giving birth to a new trend, e-tailer Flipkart has launched its very own smartphone, the "Billion Capture Plus" that houses artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities courtesy Smartron, the domestic IoT brand. The 5.5-inch Flipkart device comes in two variants: The Rs 10,999 model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the Rs 12,999 handset with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Being a popular online selling platform for several smartphone players, Flipkart analysed millions of customer reviews and decided to launch the handset.

The company, with a registered customer base of over 100 million, thinks that it should fill critical gaps between customer aspirations and what is currently on offer in the market. Has Flipkart been able to deliver on this? Let's find out with the Rs 12,999 4GB device.

The design and build of the handset look impressive. Billion Capture Plus has a 5.5-inch screen with FullHD (1080 x 1980 pixels) resolution topped with 2.5D Asahi Dragontrail glass and a fingerprint sensor on the back. A sturdy metal unibody design with rounded edges at the rear gave better grip. The smartphone runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS with a promise of no bloatware and an upgrade to Android Oreo — the eighth major version of the Android mobile operating system which is faster and more powerful.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The device supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card. One feature that stands the unit apart from others is its 3500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The "QuickCharge" technology with USB type-C charger gave us nearly six hours of battery life with flat 15 minutes of charge.

So if you are an always-on-the-go kind of personality, this will help you get enough juice in the battery. Another good feature is unlimited Cloud storage (that the company claimed to provide) for your data — so no worries if you have loads of images or videos. As smartphones are fast becoming intelligent, Smartron "tronX" — India's first Artificial Intelligence-powered IoT platform — is powering Billion Capture Plus.

"tronX" offers a seamless user experience and delivers personalised experiences and services. For Billion Capture Plus, with every user being different, "tronX" tailors the experience to cater to each one in a way that's personalised and non-intrusive — be it travel, entertainment, shopping, payments, news or smart home experiences. When it comes to camera, the device has a dual rear-camera system, having two 13MP sensors with dual flash.

The rear cameras are twinned with RGB and monochrome sensors. The sensors offer features like "bokeh" shots with depth-of-field effect. The device also has an 8MP selfie camera. Images taken by the primary camera were a little overexposed. It also took us time to focus while clicking images in the "Portrait" mode.

Conclusion: At a compelling price point, Billion Capture Plus will not disappoint if you are looking for a device with long-lasting battery and a smooth Android experience.