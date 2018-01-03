FlipkartMobile Bonanza sale from today: The Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S7 are selling at their lowest prices yet

Flipkart will be hosting its first sale in 2018 called the Mobile Bonanza sale from 3 January to 5 January where discounts are being offered on devices Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Oppo F3 Plus. There are also discounts on budget smartphones such as the Redmi Note 4, Moto C Plus, Samsung On5, and more.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy On Nxt smartphone (16 GB storage variant) for Rs 9,999 for a limited period, after which the device will be priced at Rs 10,999. The Galaxy On Nxt 64 GB variant will be offered at Rs 11,990.

The Pixel 2 XL has a price slash of Rs 8,001 giving it a price tag Rs 64,999 off while the Pixel 2 will get a price drop of Rs 13,001, which gives it a price tag of Rs 47,999. Also, there is an additional Rs 8,000 cashback if you are an HDFC credit card user.

One of the better deals is the Galaxy S7 will be available for Rs 26,990 after getting a price slash of around Rs 10,000 when compared to the competition.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is selling at Rs 12,999, which is the same as its current price on the Mi store, and the Moto G5 is available for Rs 9,999, which is the same as its Amazon price.. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 also appears to receive a price cut of Rs 8,000, but is selling at Rs 32,999, is selling at the same price as it is on the official Mi Store.

Apart from this, Flipkart’s sale include Moto C Plus, Panasonic Eluga A3, Lenovo K8 Plus, Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie DC, Lenovo K5 Note (4GB), Micromax Canvas Infinity, Samsung J3 Pro, and more. Below we have tabled some of the discounted phones on Flipkart against their price on Amazon and other ecommerce sites. This should help you better identify worthwhile deals.