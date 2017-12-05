Flipkart to sell Google Pixel 2 at Rs 39,999 as part of Big Shopping Days sale

As a part of its Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart will be turning heads indeed when it puts the almighty Google Pixel 2 on sale with a heavy discount. The discount brings down the price of the Google Pixel 2 from its Rs 61,000 retail launch price, to Rs 39,999.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale takes place from 7 December to 9 December, where the e-commerce giant will offer a flat discount of Rs 11,001 on the Pixel 2 smartphone.

Interested buyers can also avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on credit and debit card payments.

Additionally, Flipkart will also offer up to Rs 18,000 off on and exchange of an older device (select models). Then there’s also the new trend of offering buyback guarantees where Flipkart promises to offer up to Rs 36,500 when you exchange the smartphone for a new one (hopefully the next Pixel) a year later.

At Rs 39,999 the Pixel 2 clearly becomes a steal of a deal as it offers the one of the best smartphone hardware and software combinations, available in the market to date. Factor in the stunning camera performance of the Pixel 2 and it will easily take down smartphones in the sub Rs 40,000 range including the recently launched OnePlus 5T that retails at Rs 37,999 for the 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage option (at Amazon).

We reviewed both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL smartphones and found that the camera stole the show. Despite their average-looking designs, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offering image quality that simply cannot be matched by any other smartphone out there, including the pricey and shiny new Apple iPhone X.