Flipkart reveals big offers and deals for upcoming New Pinch Days sale; runs between 15-17 December

Flipkart has announced a new sale called "New Pinch Days". This sale will take place from 15 December to 17 December.

In a ‘Sneak Peek’ of the sale, Flipkart has announced that it would provide a sale on mobiles, electronics and accessories, and TV and appliances.

According to the announcement, discounts upto 80 percent would be given to mobile accessories, laptops and headphones.

In case of TV and appliances, it will provide upto 80 percent discount on TV and appliances. This category also includes no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Flipkart is giving a 10 percent discount on purchases made from HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

As a part of its New Pinch Days sale, Flipkart is also offering Samsung On Nxt on a discount. Samsung had launched a 2017 version of the On Nxt with 64 GB internal memory.

Dubbed “Offer of the year” by Flipkart, the price of the smartphone has been slashed from Rs 17,900 to Rs 14,900.

It is a 3 GB RAM variant with a 64 GB ROM. Available in Gold and Black colour variant, this phone has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. Packed with 3,300 mAh Lithium-ion removable battery, the smartphone runs on Exynos 7870 Octa-core and clocks up to 1.6 GHz.

Other features of the smartphone include an Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, a fingerprint scanner integrated with the home button.

The Samsung On Nxt has been put on sale again after the Big Shopping Days sale.

The sale comes after the Big Shopping Days sale.

During the sale, Google Pixel 2 smartphone had been slashed from Rs 61,000 to Rs 39,990. The Big Shopping Days sale had Moto G5 Plus which was priced at Rs 16,999 was priced at Rs 10,999.

Meanwhile, Galaxy On Nxt which was present at a retail price of Rs 17,900 was slashed to Rs 12,900. The Apple iPhone 7 was priced at Rs 39,999 down from Rs 49,999.