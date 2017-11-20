Five thousand delegates expected to participate at the World Congress on Information Technology 2018

Over 5,000 delegates from around the world, including the Who's Who of the Information Technology industry, are expected to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) here next February.

This is for the first time that India is hosting the prestigious event, which will bring together businesses, government, regulatory bodies and academia to discuss the future and the direction in which the global IT industry is heading.

With the theme 'amplify digital', WCIT will be held parallel to India Leadership Forum (NILF), the annual leadership event of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), the apex body of Indian IT industry.

This is the first time that NASSCOM will be holding its flagship event outside Mumbai.

NASSCOM's core committee held its meeting here on Monday to discuss the arrangements for the WCIT and NILF, scheduled to be held from 18-21 February.

C.P. Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, told reporters that NASSCOM will spend $3 million for organising the event at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The Telangana government has paid Rs 5 crore as royalty fee to WCIT to get the event.

WCIT is the apex organisation of IT industry associations of 80 countries.

Gurnani said about 20 Fortune A500 CEOs, 100 CXOs from various parts of world and more than 10 ministers from various countries were expected to participate in the World Congress, which will have 150 sessions.

The Congress will discuss discus technological disruptions, their impact on all verticals, the challenges faced by the world, the skill requirements and also whether the disruption will create more jobs or take away the jobs.

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient, said there would also be discussion on the how the Indian IT industry will response to technology changes.

Jayesh Ranjan, secretary, IT, Government of Telangana said as the countries would share their experiences and the best practices, the state would get the opportunity to learn from them.