Fitbit has unveiled its latest fitness smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa Special Edition. These are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. These are available on Amazon and Flipkart online and Helios, Croma, Reliance Digital and other retail outlets.

The Fitbit Versa comes in two variants which are black with a black aluminium case and gray with a silver aluminium case. The Fitbit Versa Special Edition will come in woven bands in lavender with a rose gold aluminium case of charcoal with graphite aluminium case.

The Fitbit Versa will come with swim ready bands in peach, gray, black, periwinkle and white. It will be available from the second quarter of 2018.

Features of this smartwatch include notifications and quick replies, music using Fitbit Flyer with more than 300 songs, wallet-free payments using Fitbit Pay, apps and clock faces from the Fitbit App Gallery. For new parents, it has an app to be at the top of things when it comes to their children.

It also comes with 4 days of battery life and is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows.

James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit says, “Versa brings consumers the advanced health and fitness features Fitbit is known for, along with broad compatibility across mobile platforms and 4+ days battery life to provide users with a better picture of their overall health, making it stand out from any smartwatch available today.”

Alongside this, it also launched the Fitbit OS 2.0 where users can keep track of their weekly and daily health stats. It also includes heart rate and workout stats. To keep users motivated, it will also send them tips.

The other features include reminders and insights on sleep cycles.

Fitbit has also introduced a female health tracking app, where female users can track their menstrual cycles. This app will be available on Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit app users from May 2018. The health app will also give information on birth control, periods, menopause, perimenopause and pregnancy.

Dr Katharine White, MD MPH, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Boston University School of Medicine and Fitbit Advisor said, “The nuances of the menstrual cycle have not been as widely studied across populations as have other areas in healthcare. This exciting development by Fitbit could help potentially create one of the largest databases of menstrual health metrics in the world, providing healthcare and research professionals with an unprecedented ability to study menstrual cycles and women’s health with real-world data.”