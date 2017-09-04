First Windows 10 PC with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset to come to market soon

Microsoft and Qualcomm are coming with a year-end launch of the Windows 10 PC supported by ARM based chipset. Qualcomm gave a confirmation about it at the ongoing IFA.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the PC would be powered by Windows 10 and supported by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The ARM-based PC is expected to be thin and light-weight with a longer battery life and LTE connectivity. It is expected to be launched the fourth quarter this year. In terms of the price point, it is expected that the Microsoft made PC will not come cheap. However, OEMs such as HP, ASUS, Lenovo are expected to release it at affordable price points.

Last year itself, Microsoft had announced that Windows 10 would be introduced to the ARM ecosystem. Matt Barlow, the corporate vice president, Windows marketing had said, “We are thrilled that OEMs are sharing our vision to bring the Windows 10 experience to the ARM ecosystem, powered by the Qualcomm Technologies. This collaboration offers consumers something news and that they have been craving — the best of mobile computing experience with the best of Windows 10, all in one thin, light, connected device.”

In May, at Computex 2017, Microsoft had unveiled that ASUS, Lenovo, and HP would be launching laptops which would be powered by Snapdragon 835. Moreover, it was also revealed that the laptops would come with LTE connectivity.

As per previous reports, even though the PC space seems permanently on the verge of dying out, nobody seems to be able to make that killing blow.