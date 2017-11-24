Facebook testing Instagram-like Collections feature to organise saved posts on users News Feed

It appears as though Facebook is testing out a new feature which would make it easier for the user to sort through their saved posts to get to the one they actually want. The new feature called as Collections is quite similar to the one present in Facebook-owned Instagram.

The update, according to a report by The Next Web, was first spotted by social media professional Mari Smith, showed that the Collection feature did in fact work in the same manner as on Instagram. The feature helps you to sort your saved posts in different folders so that you can access them easily.

To do this just click on the 3 dots that appear on the top of the Facebook post while scrolling through your News Feed. After clicking on the save post option you will notice that an on-screen prompt will allow you to organise your post into a Collection. The video will be put in a folder which you will then be able to rename accordingly. All other saved videos can also be added to a Collection.

This certainly feels like a good option for those who like to save a lot of video or photo content on their News Feed and would like to go back to them without any hassle.

According to The Next Web, currently, this feature is only available to a small bunch of users. We expect that the feature will be available for the greater audience in the coming weeks.