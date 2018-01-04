Facebook testing a feature to let you directly post Instagram Stories as WhatsApp status

Facebook is running a small test to let users post their Instagram "Stories" directly to WhatsApp Status.

The new feature will let users post decorated photos, videos and GIFs on WhatsApp which will disappear after 24 hours.

"An Instagram Story posted as a WhatsApp Status also becomes encrypted like the rest of WhatsApp," TechCrunch reported on 3 January.

"We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that 'Instagram Stories' and 'WhatsApp Status' both now have 300 million daily active users.

The features, which are the clones of rival app Snapchat, now boast numbers almost twice the size of Snapchat that has 173 million daily active users.

Facebook has also rolled out a feature that lets users share 'Instagram Stories' directly to 'Facebook Stories'.

The option to syndicate Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories is available for US users and will be officially rolled out for everyone around the world.