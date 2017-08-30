Facebook starts to roll out shows on its video content platform, Watch

Facebook has started to roll out funded shows on "Watch" — a redesigned video platform for creators and publishers.

According to a report in Digiday late on Tuesday, Business Insider's lifestyle brand Insider is debuting two new shows — "The Great Cheese Hunt" and "It's Cool, But Does It Really Work?".

News and issues publisher Attn will premiere "We Need to Talk" on Thursday and "Health Hacks" starring Jessica Alba on Friday.

Meanwhile, food video giant Tastemade is debuting four shows, including "Safe Deposit", "Struggle Meals", "Food to Die For" and "Kitchen Little", over the next week.

In an apparent bid to take on Google-owned YouTube, Facebook rolled out "Watch" earlier this month.

The social media giant last year launched "Video" tab in the US which offered a predictable place to find videos on Facebook.

"Now we want to make it even easier to catch up with shows you love. We're introducing 'Watch', a new platform for shows on Facebook. 'Watch' will be available on mobile, on desktop and laptop and in our TV apps," Daniel Danker, Director of Product at Facebook, had said.

Shows are made up of episodes — live or recorded — and follow a theme or story-line.

Facebook has also signed a deal with Major League Baseball to broadcast one live game per week.