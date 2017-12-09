Facebook Sound Collection will let you add free music and sounds to your videos

Facebook has introduced a new feature to let you make your videos even more exciting and immersive. Instead of just using the ambient audio or no audio at all with your video, you will now get the option to add sound as well as free music to your videos. This is an additional step in the direction of making the Facebook platform more appealing to the video creators.

Facebook Sound Collection is a repository of thousands of high-quality audio tracks and sound effects from across the world. These tracks and effects are owned by Facebook (hence there are no hassles with copyright or paying the artists, as Facebook has taken care of that part) and video creators are free to use them in their videos which can then be shared on Facebook or Instagram.

Note that Facebook has only mentioned sharing of the videos using the Sound Collection audio on Facebook or Instagram. There is no explicit mention of YouTube or other video sharing platforms.

"In the Sound Collection, you'll find tracks from established composers and songwriters and a range of sound effects. Discover a mix of songs, vocals, noises, and instrumental tracks spanning genres like hip hop, pop, jazz, country, and more — and new tracks and effects will be added soon," said Facebook in the press release. Majority of the tracks are composed by indie artists.

You will also get the option to follow the artists behind the tracks and browse through music based on genre, mood, length and vocals which can go well with your videos.

The Sound Collection dashboard is divided into Tracks and Sound Effects. The Sound Effects are interestingly named and you can also search for any specific effect that you may want. 'Train entering a tunnel' or 'Page turns' or any other real-life sound effect you may want.

At the time of writing, there were around 1,000 tracks and around 1,504 sound effects. You can search the tracks by genres, moods, lengths and vocals. Most of the independent artists whose tracks are featured on this list, are linked to their Facebook pages, in case you want to follow someone. You can also download the tracks or sound effects if you so wish.

Obviously, since these are independent musicians, their music isn't as popular as some of the more famous names in the music industry. According to TechCrunch, Facebook has been in talks with major record labels since 2015 to get popular artist names on board. Facebook can take down videos which are in violation of copyrights. So for instance, if you try to put Despacito as a background track on some video you've made, it will most likely be taken down by Facebook.

“This update begins to solve a problem I’ve heard from creators — they love making and sharing videos on Facebook and Instagram, but it can often be difficult to find audio or sounds to include,” said Facebook’s head of video Fidji Simo.

The Facebook Sound Collections rollout has begun and in case you do not see it right away, you should be able to in a few days.