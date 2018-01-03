Facebook replaces Twitter as the platform to live stream Golden Globes' red carpet pre-show on 7 January

Facebook has replaced Twitter to live-stream Golden Globes' red carpet pre-show slated for 7 January.

In 2017, Twitter scored the rights to livestream the red carpet show.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the two-hour event would be exclusively available on the Golden Globes Facebook page, starting from 6 pm ET on Sunday, 7 January," TechCrunch reported on 3 January.

It would be available for Indian users at 4.30 am on Monday, 8 January.

The Golden Globes Facebook Page would post exclusive live footage, including 360-degree videos captured at the event along with other backstage content.

"Facebook has had a long collaborative relationship with the entertainment community, and we're thrilled to be able to extend that through our work with the Golden Globes," Sibyl Goldman, Head of Facebook's Entertainment Partnerships, said in a statement.

The @goldenglobes Instagram account would offer similar exclusive footage shared in real-time.

"The main @Instagram Story will be hosted by one of the red carpet hosts, Laura Marano," the report added.

The Golden Globes Facebook Page is currently followed by 2.3 million users.