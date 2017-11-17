Facebook Messenger to gradually roll out Discover Tab with parametric Messenger Code support in India 

Almost eight months after announcing the feature at its annual F8 Developer Conference, Facebook finally announced its Discover tab for Messenger users in India. The introduction of the Discover tab will help in finding featured bots, nearby places and businesses on the chat platform.

The Discover tab can be located in the lower right-hand corner of the Messenger home screen and will enable users to browse recently visited businesses, featured experiences as well as bots and Pages. The bots are categorised and listed under various categories for easier access.

Facebook has also added chat extensions to the Messenger app that allow multiple people to chat with the same business at the same time. This allows users to directly add a bot to a group thread and share the conversation with other users in the group.

"We are excited to announce that starting today we will gradually be rolling out the Discover tab in India, a new feature in Messenger that makes it easy and simple for people to find and browse bots and business pages," the company said in a statement.

The company further added,"After promising results in the US, we have decided to launch the Discover Tab in additional countries, including India."

The Discover tab also works with new parametric Messenger Codes, where people can scan such codes through the Messenger camera and link to a specific brand or business. The Discover tab was initially rolled out for Messenger users in the US after the Facebook F8 2017 Developer Conference held back in April of this year.