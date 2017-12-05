Facebook Messenger restored after a global outage on both mobile and desktop apps

Facebook Messenger was suffering from a global outage for nearly two hours on 5 December. But, it was restored around 7:00 pm.

Facebook users who are on Twitter as well, tweeted out about the outage like always.

According to the Facebook for Developers forum, the outage was observed from 11 am UTC (4.30 pm IST), globally. The outage lasted for nearly two hours.

Some of the problems faced were failure in sending messages or Messenger is unavailable while using Facebook on desktop. It was showing 'currently unavailable'. The problem was observed on both desktop app and the mobile Messenger app.

The reason for the outage is not known. In fact, the Facebook team has been investigating the problem.

Twitteratis posted about the outage. It had been trending on Twitter with #FacebookDown and #FacebookMessengerDown

Just when I thought everyone had blocked me, I jump on Twitter to confirm it's not just me #FacebookMessengerDown #MessengerDown — Andrew Benton (@And0) December 5, 2017

Facebook is DOWN, Messenger is DOWN #facebookdown#messengerdown Tell twitter because facebook won't work! — Magik (@officialdjmagik) December 5, 2017

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had suffered a global outage. In fact, recently the instant-messaging app had suffered a brief global outage and had returned after an hour.

In other news, Facebook had recently introduced Facebook Messenger for Kids. In this app, the kids can connect with family and friends using video-chat or texting. Moreover, this app would be under parental supervision allowing the parents to choose whom their children talk to and connect with on the messaging service.

Parents can use the Messenger Kids Control panel as well. The parents' account would be linked to the child's account. This would allow them to make certain of their child's online safety as well. As of now, Messenger for Kids is available only in the US for kids who are less than 13 years of age. This is because children below 13 years of age cannot be a part of Facebook. This can be downloaded for free from App Store on iPhone, iPad, iPad Touch.