Facebook Messenger Platform 2.2 introduces customer chat plugin in closed beta

Facebook Messenger Platform on Tuesday received an update to version 2.2 bringing in a number of changes and additions to suit developers. The most intriguing among the additions to the platform is the introduction of customer chat plugin.

The company launched its Messenger Platform in 2016 with focus on getting businesses to utilise Messenger and build an interactive experience. The company has since then constantly updated the platform making it easier for developers to get onboard.

The feature which is currently in a closed beta stage will allow users to communicate directly with businesses on their website and on Messenger allowing a seamless chat experience. As per Facebook's blog post, the plugin has been among one of its most highly requested features based on feedback gathered from its developer community.

Facebook has also announced a number of its beta partners launching this week. The list includes — Adore Me, Air France, Argos, Aviva (Eurofil), Bodeaz, Elves, Goibibo, Keto Mojo, KLM, Mermaid Pillow, Spoqa, Total Activation, Volaris and Zalando. A waitlist has been prepared to allow other business to join the beta once the 'Customer Chat' plugin opens up to more takers.

Messenger platform 2.2 also aims at enhancing the overall messaging experience with a focus on more interactive image and video sharing. A media template has been included allowing businesses to attach what is called a CTA (call-to-action) button when sending media.

The new version also lays emphasis on customer feedback with a 'page-level feedback' feature to make it easier for businesses to view people's feedback and how users rate their Messenger experience, all at one place. A detailed breakdown of other additions in the new update can be found here.