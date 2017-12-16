Facebook introduces Click-to-WhatsApp button on Facebook ads to better link the two platforms together

If reports are to be believed, Facebook is introducing a new Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button for pushing out ads from the biggest social media platform to one of the largest messaging platforms around, WhatsApp.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook is allowing advertisers to introduce a button on their ads so that users can directly message them on WhatsApp. This new update could be in connection to the WhatsApp for Business update that was introduced only a little while ago.

This Click-to-Whatsapp button is quite similar to the click-to-Messenger ads that was previously rolled out by Facebook. However, it's not known if Facebook plans on bringing Click-to-Whatsapp service to regular consumers as well, apart from advertisers.

The report tells us that over a million Facebook pages already had included WhatsApp numbers in their posts and that many businesses are relying on both the social media channels to connect with customers.

The report stated that Pancham Gajjar, product marketing manager, Facebook, said in a statement “Many people already use WhatsApp to communicate with small businesses. It’s a fast, convenient way to stay in touch. By adding a click-to-WhatsApp button to Facebook ads, businesses can now make it even easier for people to learn about their products, set up an appointment or use their service."

TechCrunch has confirmed that the this new Facebook feature is rolling out in North America, South America, most of Asia, Africa and Australia. The feature will roll out in Europe later on after Facebook observes how the feature is received everywhere else, according to the report.