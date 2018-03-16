Facebook has reportedly launched Express Wi-Fi Android app in the Google Play store.

According to a TechCrunch report, Facebook has launched the Express Wi-Fi Android app in two countries, namely Kenya and Indonesia, though the Express Wi-Fi network is present in five developing countries.

This is how the Express Wi-Fi app works. The data packs for the Wi-Fi networks are bought by Facebook users and they also get prompts from Facebook if they are near an Express Wi-Fi hotspot. Users pay according to the data pack used.

When the data pack is exhausted, it reportedly gives an option to recharge the phone with additional data packs followed by information regarding the nearby recharge points.

Express Wi-Fi is a part of Facebook's Internet.org where it collaborates with telecom operators and provides users access to the internet. However, unlike Free Basics, this one provides access to unrestricted viewing of a website through the browser.

In a previous report, it was said the Express Wi-Fi is essential in rural areas where the local business owners are able to make income. Therefore the users are able to have internet at a low cost and small business owners are able to earn as well.