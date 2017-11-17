Facebook brings tools for original video creation via a platform called Facebook Creator

In yet another attempt to take on Google-owned YouTube, Facebook has announced new tools for video creators to join its platform.

Called Facebook Creator, the app will help the community create original video, go live with exclusive features and connect with their community on the social media giant.

The app has been launched globally on the iOS platform and will roll out for Android users in the coming months.

"On Facebook, creators can connect with more than two billion potential fans and collaborators, get to know their community, talk directly to fans with Live, and monetise with products like branded content," Chris Hatfield, Product Manager, Video, said in a post on 17 November.

The app has tools that make it easy to create live broadcasts with a personalised and fun feel.

"Creators can add intros as openers to their live broadcasts, outros that conclude them, custom live stickers that viewers can use to interact, and graphic frames to create a consistent brand," Hatfield said.

With the "Community Tab" feature, creators can connect with fans and collaborators with a unified inbox, which centralises comments from Facebook and Instagram, and messages from Messenger.

Video creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans.

The company also launched a website "Facebook for Creators" where creators can find resources and tips on how to create great videos, connect with fans and grow on Facebook.

After launching a host of video-centric features over the last year, Facebook is also testing 4K quality of videos.

YouTube has been working with 4K video since 2010 with 4K live streaming rolling out last year.

Facebook already supports 4K resolutions in its live 360 videos.

The push to higher resolution video comes after considering Facebook's foray into original content with several original shows coming to the Watch tab.