Facebook brings new tab for its 'Watch' video platform to main app, starts rolling out in US

A new "Watch" tab popped up for Facebook users in the US as the social media giant rolled out funded shows on its redesigned video platform for creators and publishers.

The tab sat just under the News Feed and Messenger buttons on the main desktop navigation menu. On mobile, the feature was seen at the bottom of the navigation bar where users can launch it with a single click, Tech Crunch reported.

According to a report in Digiday, Business Insider's lifestyle brand Insider is debuting two new shows — "The Great Cheese Hunt" and "It's Cool, But Does It Really Work?".

News and issues publisher Attn will premiere "We Need to Talk" on Thursday and "Health Hacks" starring Hollywood actress Jessica Alba on Friday.

Meanwhile, food video giant Tastemade is debuting four shows, including "Safe Deposit", "Struggle Meals", "Food to Die For" and "Kitchen Little", over the next week.

In an apparent bid to take on Google-owned YouTube, Facebook rolled out "Watch" earlier this month.

Shows are made up of episodes — live or recorded — and follow a theme or storyline.

Facebook has also signed a deal with Major League Baseball to broadcast one live game per week.