Facebook brings 'Did You Know' section to know its users better

Facebook wants to know more about its users than it already does. It has come with a Did You Know feature where the user has to answer questions posed by Facebook.

According to the TechCrunch, Facebook in this section asks questions like life inspiration, a superpower one wants, and other such positive questions.

For the Did You Know section it is essential for the user to first update the Facebook app. The update of this feature may appear in batches for some. This feature seems to be similar to the tbh app meant for teenagers. According to the TechCrunch, it could be one of the ways Facebook could be taking over tbh. The social networking giant had taken over tbh in 2017. The app used to ask similar questions.

To get to Did You Know a user has to simply open up their Profile section on the iOS app, and then scroll down a bit (after photos and friends). Here they will find an section called Did You Know option with the text "Answer some questions to help friends get to know you.". The user receives questions from Facebook. Here the user gets to choose the question they want to answer. After choosing, the user can type the answer. The answer can be put up as a status update, with a coloured background. This however is optional.

By doing so the user would be telling friends and other more about themselves other than standard information provided in their respective bios.

Recently, Facebook had launched Messenger for Kids, where children under 13 years of age can call and video-chat with their friends and family members. Here, the parents have the right to approve whom the kids can talk to. The parents have a dedicated section for parental control in the app. This ensures online safety for children even when they are not around their children.

This will allow the parents to monitor their child's activity and this can also be a preparatory experience for children when they are eligible to use Facebook.

Currently, this is available only in the United States and is yet to be made available in other countries.

Messenger for Kids is available on App Store for iPad, iPhone and iPod users.