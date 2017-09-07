Facebook is testing comments with coloured backgrounds; it doesn't look that appealing

Facebook is testing a comments section with colourful backgrounds. This feature will house your comments inside a coloured bubble, in place of the traditional white background.

According to a report only few users are getting the option to comment in a colorful way. The background color of the comment can be changed to match the color of your status.

NEW: Facebook is testing coloured comments… This is going to look a mess! h/t @absoluut pic.twitter.com/boqKTeG0JN — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

This is what Facebook’s NEW coloured comments look like h/t @absoluut pic.twitter.com/NNng6saMoS — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

The social media giant introduced the color background post feature on Android devices in December. Later, the company brought the feature to iOS and desktop platforms too.

The company might introduce the colorful comment option to various devices also but there is no official confirmation about the feature. Facebook recently introduced a feature in instant messaging app WhatsApp that allows the users to chooses a background color and font of the text for their status.

According to the report, a spokesperson from Facebook said “We’re always exploring new ways for people to connect and have conversations, so we are testing new features on comments,”

Facebook also introduced "Facebook stories" recently. It's a feature that already existed on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and was copied from Snapchat. It allows the users to share pictures and video in a small story format on the platform.