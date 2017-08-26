Facebook adds two new ways to celebrate friendship and memories in its 'On This Day' feature

Facebook has added new ways to its ‘On This Day’ feature to give new experiences to its users to remember important days of their life.

Since over two years ago this feature was rolled out on the social networking site, Facebook has added two new ways for its users to relive their memories.

Collecting user's memories

The social networking site will package a set of photographs which will have snaps from either a particular season or a month. These memories post will be similar to ‘On This Day’, and they will appear in the News Feed and subsequently, it can be shared.

To celebrate friendship and number of 'likes'

This feature celebrates user’s actions on the website. It will celebrate two such actions. First is the number of friends, where if Facebook feels that the user has made ‘notable’ number of friends, the user will receive a celebratory post on their News Feed.

The second feature creates a celebratory post where if the user has a certain number of ‘likes’, the social networking site will celebrate this as well. Facebook will soon make these posts shareable.

In his Medium post, Artie Konrad, User Experience Researcher, says that updates to the 'On This Day' feature came up after receiving feedback from a set of users. As people did not want to see negative posts, he said, "In our research, people said we would be crossing a boundary if we didn’t provide them with control and options for how their Facebook memories appear."

In an earlier report, Facebook took some proactive steps to fight bogus live streams. Facebook updated its developer policies so that people cannot use the platform just for attention grabbing and flooding people's news feeds with irrelevant content.