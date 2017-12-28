Early reports indicate that the Moto X4 has started getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Motorola has apparently started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the standard version of the Moto X4 in the Indian market. Globally, the Moto X4 was launched in two variants, one as part of the Android One program and the other featuring Motorola's near-stock Android UI. The latter variant was made available in India.

A Twitter user was the first to post a screenshot of the update screen. The update brings the software version number to OPW27.2 and updates the Android security patch level to 1 December, along with Android 8.0 Oreo and other stability improvements. Motorola has not issued any official statement about the rollout of the update, but the timing of the update matches what Motorola told us at the launch event for the X4.

We tried to check for the update on the Moto X4 review unit that the company sent us last month. However, we could not find the update prompt. It is likely that the company is rolling out the update in a staggered manner, where a small number of devices get the update and the update rolls out to other users in batches. This is normally done to balance the load on download servers and also to catch bugs before they affect the entire user base.

Just received oreo update on my #motox4 (regular moto x4 in india) pic.twitter.com/XfR1377Hps — QuickTech Mohit 🐦 (@mohit00km) December 27, 2017

Motorola did not launch the Android One-powered Moto X4 in the Indian market because they felt that they were updating their phones at a fast enough pace compared to other smartphone makers.