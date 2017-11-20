Dyson set to enter the Indian retail market in January 2018 with hair dryer, cordless vacuum cleaner and air purifier

Dyson, the British technology company famous for its products in the categories of vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, hand dryers, air purifiers and more, is all set to enter the Indian market in January 2018. The Malmesbury, UK-based company will be opening its first retail outlet in New Delhi to showcase its technology and sell three of its products — the Dyson V8 cord-free vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifiers.

Founded in 1993 by chief engineer Sir James Dyson, the company has close to 7,500 patents to its name across hardware, software and this even algorithms for making intelligent machines. Dyson has pledged to invest around £1 bn on the long-term development of battery technology and to that effect, it is working on a battery-powered electric vehicle which is expected to be launched in 2020.

At an event held in New Delhi, Dyson held a roundtable showcasing some of its technologies. Among the products on display were the Dyson V8 cord-free vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifiers and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Using different demo zones simulating real-life situations, Dyson engineers ran us through the various technologies that are present in each of the products on display.

At the heart of all these devices, which will first start selling in India, lies the Dyson Digital Motor. James Dyson and his engineering team worked on creating their own motors. What started as the X020 motor — capable of 1,666 revolutions per second — back in 2004, the DDM has undergone various iterations since. There are different variants of the motor — V4, V6, V8 and V9 — which can be used based on the applications that are required to be serviced. For instance, the V9 motor that is seen inside the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is much lighter as compared to a traditional hair dryer motor. For the air purifier, another variant of the DDM is used, and so on.

Dyson V8 Cord-free Vacuum cleaner

Dyson is hoping to capitalise on the air purifier and the vacuum cleaner market in India when it launches. The Dyson Cord-free vacuum cleaner does not use an airbag, as James Dyson found in his research that the efficiency and suction prowess of the machine reduces as the airbag starts collecting dust. According to Dyson’s research, the current methods of housecleaning in India tend to redistribute the microscopic dust. Dyson claims that its V8 cord-free vacuum cleaner can capture up to 0.3 micron dust particles. The reason behind going for a cordless vacuum cleaner was to reduce the cumbersome nature of the machine.

Weighing in at 2.6 kg, the Dyson V8 comes with a host of brush accessories for cleaning different kinds of dust and dirt. The Dyson V8 also comes with a dedicated charging booth on which the vacuum cleaner can be mounted when not in use, this booth is in turn connected to a power point. It can run continuously for 40 minutes on a single charge. The Dyson V8 also uses a rubber collar, which slides down the circular dust collecting shroud when you want to clean the bin. This is to ensure that user does not have to manually remove the dust.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

With the smog situation in the northern part of the country getting worse over the years, and the general problem of air pollution affecting many Indian cities all year round, Dyson has also decided to start selling its air purifier line in India. Dyson has added an air purification element to its Pure Cool fan design. This blade-less fan design takes in your surrounding air, purifies it by running through its filters and using the Dyson Air Multiplier technology produces high-velocity airflow. The air passes through a 360-degree glass HEPA filter and an additional layer of activated carbon granules which collect fine dust particles by a process of adsorption. It claims to remove pollutants as small as 0.1 microns in size.

The air purifier also comes with a dedicated app which can be used to control the device. Users can remotely control and schedule their air purifier usage via the Dyson Link app available for Android and iOS. It lets you monitor the real-time air quality index from your room, and the remote functionality lets you turn the air purifier on or off, adjust fan speed, sleep timer and more. It will also let you know when you need to replace your filter.

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer

Dyson will also be selling its Supersonic hairdryer which comes in a very unconventional design. It uses the Dyson V9 digital motor technology which spins at 110,000 rpm. This works in tandem with the Dyson Air Multiplier technology.

It comes with an intelligent heat control mechanism which ensures that the hair dryers temperatures do not reach levels which can damage hair.

The Indian prices of all these products have not yet been revealed. But going by the UK prices, you can rest assured that these products won't be in the budget segment or at par with average Indian prices for these product categories.