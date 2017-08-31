Dual-camera smartphones: Here's how Moto G5S Plus, Huawei Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note and others compare

Motorola recently announced the launch of a special version of Moto G5, the Moto G5S Plus. The G5S Plus was launched alongside the Moto G5S at an event in Delhi on 29 August.
The key highlight of the G5S Plus is the unibody metal design carved out of a single block of metal, in addition to the dual camera setup on the back. The Moto G5S, despite its dual rear camera feature still falls in the relatively budget segment of devices.
However, Moto G5S Plus isn't the only game in town. Offlate, a lot of companies such as Xiaomi and parent company for Motorola, Lenovo, Huawei, and Coolpad have launched the Xiaomi Mi 5X, Honor 6X, Coolpad Cool Play 6 and Lenovo K8 Note in the market. To be fair, Xiaomi has not launched the Mi 5X in the Indian market but the smartphone is expected to launch in the coming weekk.
Dual camera setup may or may not result in an improved quality of images that users shoot using the camera. The implementation of dual camera setup may vary depending from device to device and from manufacturer to manufacturer. Usually, the configuration of the camera depends on the pricing of the device and what features the smartphone manufacturer is promising. Smartphone makers are capitalizing on buzz words like ‘Dual camera’ as more and more people may think that Dual-camera setup is much better than a single-camera setup.
With the launch of Moto G5S Plus after the launch of Coolpad Cool Play 6 and upcoming launch of Xiaomi Mi 5X on the horizon. We thought that this is the right time to compare all the budget smartphones with dual camera setup available in the Indian market. So for our comparison, I choose the Moto G5S Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Lenovo K8 Note, Huawei Honor 6X, and Coolpad Cool Play 6. All these smartphones are around the same price point and target the budget smartphone buyers. We wanted to check out which is the best smartphone with a Dual-camera setup. One thing to note here is that the comparison here takes into account, the specifications of the smartphones on paper which may vary from the real world performance of the devices. You can check all the specifications of the smartphones that are part of this comparison below.
So for our comparison, I chose the Moto G5S Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Lenovo K8 Note, Huawei Honor 6X, and Coolpad Cool Play 6. All these smartphones are around the same price point and target the budget smartphone buyers. If you are in the market to buy an affordable smartphone with a dual-camera setup, then this story is for you. One thing to note here is that the comparison here takes into account only the specifications of the smartphones and we are yet to do a full review to talk about the real world performances of these devices. You can check all the specifications of the smartphones that are part of this comparison below.
|Smartphone
|Moto G5S Plus
|Xiaomi Mi 5X
|Lenovo K8 Note
|Huawei Honor 6X
|Coolpad Cool Play 6
|Display Size (inch)
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|Resolution (pixels)
|1,080 x 1,920
|1,080 x 1,920
|1,080 x 1,920
|1,080 x 1,920
|1,080 x 1,920
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|401
|401
|401
|401
|401
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|LTPS IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|153.5x76.2x8
|155.4x75.8x7.3
|154.5x75.9x8.5
|150.9x76.2x8.2
|152x75.2x8.5
|Weight (gm)
|168
|165
|180
|162
|175
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Mediatek Helio X23
|HiSilicon Kirin 655
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 653
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Deca-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|8x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz
|8x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz
|3x Cortex A72 @ 2.3 GHz, 3x Cortex A53 @ 1.85 GHz and 3x Cortex A53 @ 1.4 GHz
|4x Cortex A53 @ 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7 GHz
|4x Cortex A72 @ 2.0 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5 GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T830MP2
|Adreno 510
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|3 GB, 4 GB
|4 GB, 6 GB
|6 GB
|On-Board Memory
|64 GB
|64 GB
|32 GB, 64 GB
|32 GB, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 128 GB
|Yes, up to 128 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Primary Camera
|13 MP, f/2.0 and 13 MP, f/2.0
|12 MP, f/2.2 and 12 MP, f/2.6
|13MP, f/1.7 and 5 MP, f/1.7
|12 MP and 12 MP
|13MP, f/2.0 and 13MP, f/2.0
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Secondary Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0
|5 MP
|13 MP, f/2.0
|8MP
|8 MP, f/2.2
|Video Capture
|4K
|4K
|1080p
|1080p
|4K
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android Nougat 7.1.1
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android Nougat 7.1.1
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v4.1, A2DP, LE, EDR
|v4.1, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Home button
|Yes
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|No
|USB Type
|microUSB v2.0
|Type-C Reversible connector
|microUSB v2.0
|microUSB v2.0
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3,000
|3,080
|4,000
|3,340
|4,060
|Quick Charge
|Yes, Fast Charge
|Yes
|Yes, Turbo charging
|No
|No
|Colors
|Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
|Black, Gold, Rose Gold
|Fine Gold, Venom Black
|Gray, Gold, Silver
|Gold, Black
|Prices in India
|15,999
|To be announced
|13,999
|Starting 12,999
|14,999
Conclusion
Comparing the specifications of the smartphones in this comparison, the hardware in almost all the devices is very similar to each other. No device stands apart from each other in terms of processor and the Dual-camera setup. However, comparing just the specifications of the smartphones does lead me to believe that Coolpad Cool Play 6 edges past the others. Mind you, I am purely speaking from the comparison chart above. The real world performance may be very different for the phone and we still have to test that.
The reason for this is because the device matches the competition in the base-line specifications but it does hold its own offering Snapdragon 653 and 6 GB RAM for a price of Rs 14,999 in comparison to Snapdragon 625 in G5S Plus and Mi 5X, Helio X23 in K8 Note and Kirin 655 in Honor 6X. The competition offers 4 GB RAM when compared to Cool Play 6. However, there is no option to expand storage on the Coolpad Cool Play 6.
Honor 6X is the only device that offers a variant with 6 GB RAM and it is priced at Rs 15,999. Cool Play 6 also offers the largest battery life with USB Type-C. Mi 5X is the only smartphone in the list that is expected to pack a USB Type-C port. One thing to note here is that almost all the devices in this range sport a camera setup where one camera sensor captures images in RGB while the second camera sensor captures images in monochrome mode.
We will be testing each of these smartphones thoroughly, to give you an idea of the real world performances.
Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 06:59 am | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017 06:59 am