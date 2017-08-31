Dual-camera smartphones: Here's how Moto G5S Plus, Huawei Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note and others compare

Motorola recently announced the launch of a special version of Moto G5, the Moto G5S Plus. The G5S Plus was launched alongside the Moto G5S at an event in Delhi on 29 August.

The key highlight of the G5S Plus is the unibody metal design carved out of a single block of metal, in addition to the dual camera setup on the back. The Moto G5S, despite its dual rear camera feature still falls in the relatively budget segment of devices.

However, Moto G5S Plus isn't the only game in town. Offlate, a lot of companies such as Xiaomi and parent company for Motorola, Lenovo, Huawei, and Coolpad have launched the Xiaomi Mi 5X, Honor 6X, Coolpad Cool Play 6 and Lenovo K8 Note in the market. To be fair, Xiaomi has not launched the Mi 5X in the Indian market but the smartphone is expected to launch in the coming weekk.

Dual camera setup may or may not result in an improved quality of images that users shoot using the camera. The implementation of dual camera setup may vary depending from device to device and from manufacturer to manufacturer. Usually, the configuration of the camera depends on the pricing of the device and what features the smartphone manufacturer is promising. Smartphone makers are capitalizing on buzz words like ‘Dual camera’ as more and more people may think that Dual-camera setup is much better than a single-camera setup.

With the launch of Moto G5S Plus after the launch of Coolpad Cool Play 6 and upcoming launch of Xiaomi Mi 5X on the horizon. We thought that this is the right time to compare all the budget smartphones with dual camera setup available in the Indian market. So for our comparison, I choose the Moto G5S Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5X, Lenovo K8 Note, Huawei Honor 6X, and Coolpad Cool Play 6. All these smartphones are around the same price point and target the budget smartphone buyers. We wanted to check out which is the best smartphone with a Dual-camera setup. One thing to note here is that the comparison here takes into account, the specifications of the smartphones on paper which may vary from the real world performance of the devices. You can check all the specifications of the smartphones that are part of this comparison below.

Smartphone Moto G5S Plus Xiaomi Mi 5X Lenovo K8 Note Huawei Honor 6X Coolpad Cool Play 6 Display Size (inch) 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Resolution (pixels) 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920 Pixel Density (PPI) 401 401 401 401 401 Display Type IPS LCD LTPS IPS LCD IPS LCD LTPS IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 153.5x76.2x8 155.4x75.8x7.3 154.5x75.9x8.5 150.9x76.2x8.2 152x75.2x8.5 Weight (gm) 168 165 180 162 175 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes No Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Mediatek Helio X23 HiSilicon Kirin 655 Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Deca-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz 8x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz 3x Cortex A72 @ 2.3 GHz, 3x Cortex A53 @ 1.85 GHz and 3x Cortex A53 @ 1.4 GHz 4x Cortex A53 @ 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7 GHz 4x Cortex A72 @ 2.0 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.5 GHz GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Adreno 505 Mali-T830MP2 Adreno 510 RAM 4 GB 4 GB 3 GB, 4 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 6 GB On-Board Memory 64 GB 64 GB 32 GB, 64 GB 32 GB, 64 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 128 GB Yes, up to 128 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 13 MP, f/2.0 and 13 MP, f/2.0 12 MP, f/2.2 and 12 MP, f/2.6 13MP, f/1.7 and 5 MP, f/1.7 12 MP and 12 MP 13MP, f/2.0 and 13MP, f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilization No No No Yes No Autofocus System Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Secondary Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 5 MP 13 MP, f/2.0 8MP 8 MP, f/2.2 Video Capture 4K 4K 1080p 1080p 4K Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Android Nougat 7.1.1 Android 7.0 Nougat Android Nougat 7.1.1 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.1, A2DP, LE NFC Yes Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Home button Yes Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio No USB Type microUSB v2.0 Type-C Reversible connector microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB 2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,000 3,080 4,000 3,340 4,060 Quick Charge Yes, Fast Charge Yes Yes, Turbo charging No No Colors Lunar Gray, Fine Gold Black, Gold, Rose Gold Fine Gold, Venom Black Gray, Gold, Silver Gold, Black Prices in India 15,999 To be announced 13,999 Starting 12,999 14,999

Conclusion

Comparing the specifications of the smartphones in this comparison, the hardware in almost all the devices is very similar to each other. No device stands apart from each other in terms of processor and the Dual-camera setup. However, comparing just the specifications of the smartphones does lead me to believe that Coolpad Cool Play 6 edges past the others. Mind you, I am purely speaking from the comparison chart above. The real world performance may be very different for the phone and we still have to test that.

The reason for this is because the device matches the competition in the base-line specifications but it does hold its own offering Snapdragon 653 and 6 GB RAM for a price of Rs 14,999 in comparison to Snapdragon 625 in G5S Plus and Mi 5X, Helio X23 in K8 Note and Kirin 655 in Honor 6X. The competition offers 4 GB RAM when compared to Cool Play 6. However, there is no option to expand storage on the Coolpad Cool Play 6.

Honor 6X is the only device that offers a variant with 6 GB RAM and it is priced at Rs 15,999. Cool Play 6 also offers the largest battery life with USB Type-C. Mi 5X is the only smartphone in the list that is expected to pack a USB Type-C port. One thing to note here is that almost all the devices in this range sport a camera setup where one camera sensor captures images in RGB while the second camera sensor captures images in monochrome mode.

We will be testing each of these smartphones thoroughly, to give you an idea of the real world performances.