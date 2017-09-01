Drone maker DJI launches Mavic Pro Platinum, Phantom Pro 4 Obsidian along with a 'Sphere' feature for the Spark

Civil drone manufacturer DJI has announced two new drones Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian at IFA in Berlin. The firm also introduced a new feature "Sphere" for the mini drone "Spark" at the event.

The new Mavic Pro Platinum is an improved version of the previously launched Mavic Pro. Mavic Pro Platinum has an increased flight time of 30 minutes, with a gain of 11 percent compared to the previous model. It also produces up to 60 percent less noise.

According to the company, the increase in flight time and reduction in noise power has been achieved by integrating new electronic speed controllers (ESC’s) and freshly designed propellers. The propeller is also compatible with the current variant Mavic Pro.

Mavic Pro Platinum comes with five cameras, GPS, two ultrasonic range finders, redundant sensors and two ultrasonic range finders. It can fly up to a speed of 65 kph in sport mode. The video feed can be transmitted on a screen through DJI Goggles.

Other features of the Mavic Pro Platinum includes a 4K stabilised camera, range of 7 km, intelligent flight modes and FlightAutonomy technology to sense obstacles up to 49 ft.

Another drone launched at the event Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian is an improved version of Phantom Pro. The Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian brings new color, magnesium, electroplated and anti fingerprint coating, manufactured with a "higher standard manufacturing technique".

The Phantom 4 Pro is equipped with a 1-inch 20 MP sensor that can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps. It is also capable of recording 4K videos at 14 fps in burst mode. The drone similar to other drones from DJI features FlightAutonomy technology, a range of 7 km, obstacle detection and weights similar to the Phantom 4.

DJI also introduced a new feature "Sphere" that helps in taking panorama pictures and can share it directly on social media platforms from the mini drone Spark.

Spark features similar features as the other drones but has comparatively lower flight time of 16 minutes. It can be controlled using simple gestures such as tapping and waving. Spark can fly with a speed of 50 kph and can wirelessly transmit videos over Wi-Fi.

The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum is priced at 1,299 Euros (around Rs 98,900) is available on the DJI online store, whereas the Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian costs 1,699 Euros (around Rs 1,30,000) and will be available in September.

Mini drone Spark is priced at $499 (around Rs 32,000).