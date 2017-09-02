Donald Trump to nominate House Representative Jim Bridenstine as NASA's administrator soon

US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate House Representative Jim Bridenstine as NASA's new administrator as soon as September 5, the media reported.

"Several space industry sources, speaking on background, said they anticipated a formal nomination of Bridenstine to run the space agency on 5 September, the day after the Labor Day holiday," said spacenews.com, an American news site covering the space industry, on Friday, Xinhua reported.

"That schedule could slip, though, depending on other events and general uncertainty about the timing of administration decisions."

The website said Bridenstine has been active on space issues in Congress and was also a staunch supporter of Trump's candidacy in the general election.

The Oklahoma Congressman has called for a human return to the Moon before NASA embarks upon a mission to Mars.

Currently, NASA is led by acting administrator, Robert Lightfoot, who has been in that position for more than seven months.

Meanwhile, Asteroid Florence, named in honour of Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), the founder of modern nursing, is set to pass by Earth at 8.05 am ET. "While many known asteroids have passed by closer to Earth than Florence. They were estimated to be smaller," said Paul Chodas, Manager of NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

(With inputs from IANS)