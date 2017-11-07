DisplayMate claims that the iPhone X display is currently the best in the market

DisplayMate, a company specializing in making professional software for display calibration has released a report after testing the display of Apple's latest smartphone, Apple iPhone X. The company claims that the iPhone X has the best display in the smartphone market at the time of writing. Apple has replaced its traditional IPS LCD display in the favour of a Samsung-manufactured OLED display panel on the iPhone X. Apple has termed the new display as the Super Retina display.

DisplayMate publishes test results after testing the display panels present in the popular smartphones in the market. Samsung has been dominating this segment for quite some time in terms of the quality of the display even though Apple has produced iPhones with high-rated displays according to GSMArena. However, this year things have changed dramatically as Apple iPhone X overtook Samsung as the best smartphone display.

DisplayMate claims that "It is the most color accurate display that we have ever measured. It is visually indistinguishable from perfect, and is very likely considerably better than any mobile display, monitor, TV or UHD TV that you have."

In terms of brightness, the iPhone X's OLED display showed 634 nits in comparison to Galaxy Note 8's 560 nits making the iPhone X more visible under harsh sunlight. Also, there were only slight variations in brightness and colour while viewing at an angle claimed the report.

The display also had the lowest reflection that DisplayMate had ever tested which makes the readability on the phone easier under bright conditions. The report also claims that the iPhone X uses a diamond sub-pixel layout which gives better anti-aliasing while displaying diagonal lines.

DisplayMate concluded by saying that Apple's precise colour calibration on the display used in the iPhone X got the perfect scores to beat the display used on a Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The interested users can check the detailed report about the display quality of the panel used in the iPhone X display here.