Details of 4 million Time Warner cable customers found unsecured on an Amazon server: Report

About four million Time Warner Cable records containing details of its customers were found unsecured on an Amazon server last month, tech website Gizmodo reported on Friday.

The files, more than 600 gigabytes in size, were discovered on 24 August without a password by researchers of Kromtech Security Center, the technology news website reported.

“A vendor has notified us that certain non-financial information of legacy Time Warner Cable customers who used the MyTWC app became potentially visible by external sources,” Charter Communications Inc, Time Warner Cable’s parent, said in an email.

The information was removed immediately after discovery by the vendor and the incident was under investigation, Charter said.

The breach was eventually linked to BroadSoft Inc, a communications company that partners with service providers, including AT&T and TWC, Gizmodo said.

Broadsoft could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to two decades of audits after US regulators found the ride-services company failed to protect the personal information of drivers and passengers and deceived the public about efforts to prevent snooping by its employees.

The Federal Trade Commission on 15 August announced a settlement with Uber that requires the San Francisco-based company to implement a privacy program and conduct an audit every two years for the next 20 to make certain it meets the FTC requirements.

