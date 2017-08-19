Delphi partners with laser-based sensor maker Innoviz to improve vehicle safety

Delphi Automotive Plc said on Friday it has partnered with laser-based sensor maker Innoviz Technologies to improve vehicle safety for self-driving cars, after making a minority investment in the Israel-based company.

Innoviz's LiDAR technology allows self-driving cars to identify objects at far distances, allowing them to travel at high speeds safely, Delphi said. Many self-driving experts regard LiDAR as a crucial component, along with other sensors such as cameras and radars.

Automakers have intensified the race to build self-driving cars and are investing in sensors that help these cars navigate on roads with poor or faded lane markings and potholes.

Delphi, which is focusing on self-driving vehicles and advanced safety systems, has been benefiting from continued automaker interest. Founded in January 2016, Innoviz is backed by investors including Vertex Venture Capital and Magma Venture Partners.

Delphi Automotive PLC partnered with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companie. Delphi and Transdev test driverless vehicles in Normandy and outside Paris, in advance of building a commercial service, starting in 2019, that could be deployed in other markets, including North America.

Delphi is contributing a self-driving system that it has been developing with Israeli mapping and vision expert Mobileye NV, which is being acquired by U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp.