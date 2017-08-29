Dell launches Windows Mixed Reality headset for $349.99; to be available from October in the US

Dell has unveiled its 'Windows Mixed Reality Visor' headset a.k.a. Dell Visor at an introductory price of $349.99. The headset was first announced back in May and uses inside-out tracking cameras, which offer 360-degree panoramic view. This enables the headset to scan the surroundings instead of satellite emitters in the room. According to The Verge, the cameras on the front of the headset could theoretically provide a reality which is halfway between AR and VR.

On the design front, the headset comes with a flip-up visor which can be used for convenient transitions and features, cushioned head and face padding and a thumb wheel to adjust the comfort level of the headset.

The headset also comes with a controller which can be bought separately, bringing the price to $459.99. The controller allows for "six degrees of freedom of movement in a three-dimensional space and allow total control with haptic feedback", according to Microsoft's blog, with the tracking of the controller fully done by the headset.

Mixed Reality or Hybrid Reality means the joining of the virtual and real worlds via a device which then produces new visuals wherein digitized and physical objects interact in real time. It uses immersive technology to create an environment that is mix of Augmented reality and virtuality.

At a Microsoft educational event in May, View Mixed Reality was used to showcase the Mars Curiosity Rover next to one of the speakers to see how big it looks in real life. The headset will be available for sale from October onward in the US.