Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming notebook and Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one launched in India

Dell on 16 November launched "Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7577)" gaming notebook and "Dell Inspiron 27 7000" all-in-one (AIO) in India at Rs 1,27,390 and Rs 1,08,190 respectively.

The virtual reality (VR) ready "Dell Inspiron 15" notebook is powered by Intel Core i7 quad-core processing muscle combined with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU with NVIDIA Max-Q design technology and 6GB memory.

The device is equipped with wide-viewing angle IPS anti-glare displays in full-HD resolution. It also provides clarity even in bright environments. "In the AIO segment, 'Dell Inspiron 27 AIO' will make its mark with customers, who are looking for high performance and exceptional experiences like virtual reality, premium content viewing experience with 4K UHD display," Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell, India, said in a statement.

The Indian gaming industry is expected to touch $801 million by 2022 from $543.08 million in 2016, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.61 percent, a report from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and market research firm TechSci Research said recently.

"Dell Inspiron 27" AIO features VR-ready graphics with Radeon RX 580 graphics card (GDDR5) and offers breakthrough performance with AMD 8-Core Ryzen processor. The device also offers features like Windows Hello password-less entry and face recognition on IR camera. Both the devices are available at www.dell.co.in.