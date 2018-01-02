Delhi records highest number of Uber rides taken in a single night, followed by Mumbai

Mumbai has recorded the second highest number of trips taken by Uber in a single night after Delhi.

Juhu and Lower Parel were the most popular destinations where people went to celebrate the New Year in Mumbai. Out of 15,000 riders, 2,700 were in an Uber at the stroke of midnight in Mumbai. And, considering it was the last night of 2017, two riders from Mumbai and Chennai took 13 Uber rides each.

Uber recorded 5,000 riders who used multiple stops and split fare feature across India. Out of the 5,000, 1,400 riders were from Mumbai.

In case of drivers, an Uber driver from Delhi NCR completed 18 trips in one night, which was the highest amongst all Uber drivers.

According to the ride-hailing service provider, people did not shy away from complimenting their Uber driver partners on the occasion of New Year. All over, Uber received 19,000 compliments. In Mumbai, the drivers received compliments from over 2,400 riders, while in Delhi over 3,600 riders were complimented.

Meanwhile, UberEats, the newly launched segment of Uber, saw maximum delivery from 8 pm to 9 pm. Chicken Biryani and Maggi noodles were the most ordered food.

Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India & South Asia said, “New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for Uber across the globe. Our goal was to ensure riders can get a reliable ride at the tap of a button and avoid getting behind the wheel. From training driver partners to partnering with traffic police and restaurants across many cities, we wanted to make a difference and reduce cases of driving under the influence in India. Hundreds of thousands of riders chose Uber, of which over 90,000 even used the UberPOOL option, considerably reducing the congestion on this busy night. This change in commuting behaviour is at the very core of our efforts towards decongesting India’s roads”.