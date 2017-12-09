Delhi govt to launch mobile app for filing self employment loan applications

The Delhi government will launch a mobile-app for the filing of self-employment loan applications with the DSFDC, Social Welfare, and SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told reporters today.

The app will not only help applicants file a request for loans with the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC), but also enable them to keep track of the process.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the app at a function at the Talkatora stadium after paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on 9 December," Gautam said. Within four days of filing a request on the app, the applicant will be contacted by officials concerned for documentation and the loan will be disbursed in a month's time, he said.

"If any officer holds a loan file for more than a week, then it will automatically move up to his senior. The officer found inefficient in this regard could be punished with compulsory retirement," the minister said.

The chief minister will also launch a scheme for coaching facilities for SC students pursuing civil services, medical, engineering and other competitive examinations, he said.

"Initially 100 students will be selected under the scheme and later the number will be increased to 5,000. The SC/ST fund will be used to pay for their coaching fees as well as Rs 2,500 as an assistance for buying books and other needs," Gautam said.

The coaching fee will be decided as per the prevailing market rates, he added. The minister also said that a scheme for loans up to Rs 20,000 to street vendors will be launched in January. "Under the scheme, no residence proof will be needed and a subsidy of Rs 10,000 will be given," he said.

The department has planned to give loans to 1000 street vendors utilising a fund of Rs 2 crore, he added.