Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates second campus of Delhi Technological University

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inaugurated the east Delhi campus of Delhi Technological University (DTU) here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said: "Every year, 2,000 students pass out of DTU (currently). This year, in east (Delhi) campus, 300 new students will be admitted."

He said the students' intake in DTU would be eventually increased to 3,500.

The Chief Minister said: "Delhi government gives a lot of importance to education as they believe that no country can develop till the citizens are prepared."

"Many governments said they would built smart cities and smart villages but it didn't happen. If you make citizens smart, then they themselves would make the city smart," Kejriwal said, in an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

He said there is no developed country in the world whose citizens are not developed.

"Educated citizens is the necessary and sufficient condition for a country to be developed," he added.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said: "When you get out of here, you shouldn't search for jobs but give jobs, you should become entrepreneurs."

If 40-50 percent of students passing out of here start business, then Delhi would be free of unemployment. "Be employment givers and not seekers."

Education Minister Manish Sisodia presided over the function and Speaker, Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel was the Guest of Honour and Secretary of Training & Technical Education, Punya S. Srivastava was the distinguished guest.