Elon Musk, who needs no introductions, is in the news again. This time around it's not for sending a Tesla car into the space or for making a reusable rocket but for deleting the Facebook page of his companies, following during a tweetstorm.

The incident started after WhatsApp founder Brian Acton (now with Signal) tweeted saying "It is time. #deletefacebook". Elon Musk in a response to the tweet asked him "What’s Facebook?".

Later, a Twitter user @serdarsprofile challenged him by tweeting "Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?". In response to the tweet Elon Musk said that "I didn’t realize there was one. Will do." and the Facebook page of SpaceX disappeared from the social media platform.

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Definitely. Looks lame anyway. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

In the same thread of tweets another Twitter user sent the screenshot of the Facebook Tesla page asking him to delete it too. In response to the tweet, Elon Musk replied tweeting "Definitely. Looks lame anyway." and so, the Facebook page of Tesla was the next to disappear from the platform.

#deletefacebook has been trending on Twitter after the profile data of 50 million people were reportedly misused by a British consulting company called Cambridge Analytica.

Elon Musk's social media manager may have disagreed to the whole move as both pages did have around 2.6 million followers each.