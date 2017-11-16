Deleted WhatsApp messages can still be read using this little trick

WhatsApp recently released a feature which would enable its users to delete any message sent accidentally to another user or in a group provided the message is deleted within seven minutes of being sent. However, a new report has surfaced on the internet which claims that these deleted messages can be easily accessed.

It seems that the deleted message is actually present in the notification log of the device, according to Spanish website Android Jefe. They found that the messages are stored in the notification register of the Android system. In short, it's just a matter of entering that record to check out the messages that the user deleted.

To access the deleted message, first, download a third party app from Google Play Store called Notification History. Then just install the app and open it. There you will see your phone's entire activity log for at least the past 3 hours. The user who deleted the message will also be present in the list. Just tap on the user icon and you will be able to see the deleted message appear.

When operating on an Android phone this technique indeed revealed that you could actually see the deleted message albeit you have to find it in a string of code. However, if you had not earlier seen the deleted message then you will not be able to see it using this app as well. One additional detail to note here is that when the device is restarted, the notification log disappears as well.