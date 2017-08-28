Data protection bill would be in place by December, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

After a landmark judgment by the Supreme Court on the right to privacy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronic and Information Technology, has indicated that the data protection law would be in place by December.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the union minister said that the new bill would be drafted keeping the recent right to privacy judgment in mind. To be drafted by former Supreme Court Judge, BN Srikrishna, the IT minister, said, “I hope to see the law in place in the coming three-four months.”

As per earlier reports, he had also said, “As India has written a lot of discourse on internet governance the world over, I am very keen that India must come up with robust data protection laws that can become a beacon for the rest of the world.”

Addressing a press conference, Prasad, had also said that privacy as a fundamental right comes with ‘reasonable restriction’. When asked about Aadhar Bill or the Unique Identification Data Authority of India (UIDAI), Prasad ensured that the data will be safe and would work on the maxim of ‘minimum information and maximum use’.

Meanwhile, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the chief executive of UIDAI and member of Justice Srikrishna committee said that a ten-member committee would make recommendations which would be kept for public comment before presenting it before the Parliament. He also said that the data innovation should be allowed, especially for data mining.

According to ET, another committee member elaborated that the data protection rules would also include its usage, with respect to sharing and its validity.