Data migration solutions provider Stellar Data Recovery launches flagship software for Mac line-up in India

Data migration solutions providers Stellar Data Recovery on 23 November launched a flagship software "Stellar Phoenix Mac Data Recovery-Professional" for the Mac line-up in India.

The latest software recovers deleted files, folders, documents, e-mails, photographs, music from Mac devices such as iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini and Mac Pro if data is lost through accidental deletion and formatting, the company said in a statement.

"We hope this 'easy-to-use interface' software will be extremely beneficial. The software build has been optimised to deliver super-fast performance, such as quick two-step recovery feature," said Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar Data Recovery.

Users can run a trial of the software from the company's official website and also from Amazon India before purchasing it.

The software can recover up to twice as many files and in less time as it is up to 35 percent faster than the previous version, the company claimed.