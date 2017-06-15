Damon Xi named by Alibaba as head of UCWeb in India and Indonesia

Alibaba Mobile Business Group on Thursday announced it was elevating Damon Xi as head of UCWeb in India and Indonesia. In his new role, Damon will be in charge of the UCWeb ecosystem and content co-operation.

Earlier, Damon was General Manager of UCWeb India, leading business development for the company. UCWeb's flagship product UC Browser has over 50 per cent market share in India and Indonesia, ahead of Google Chrome and Opera.

UC Browser is also the sixth most downloaded application on Android platform in India with over 100 million monthly active users."Over the last six years, UCWeb has transformed itself from being the largest mobile browser to a leading content distribution platform in India through the launch and integration of UC News," the company said in a statement. Alibaba announced a Rs 2 billion investment in January to build UCWeb in India and Indonesia over the next two years.

Earlier this year UCWeb confirmed that they were interested in offering free internet services in the country. UCWeb in a statement said, "Internet access for all is integral to realize the Digital India dream and a long-term vision for UCWeb. Being the No.1 mobile browser in India not only means we are supported by the local market, but that we should take on our responsibility to serve them with better technology and products.”