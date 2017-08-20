Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 6 GB RAM and 4,000 mAh battery launched for Rs 14,999; to be Amazon exclusive

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has just launched its latest smartphone, the Coolpad Cool Play 6, at an event in Dubai for the Indian market. The company has priced the smartphone at Rs 14,999 and it will be selling exclusively on Amazon from 4 September onwards. At this price point, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 will be competing with existing incumbents such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 and Lenovo K6 Power. But unlike these phones, the Cool Play 6 comes with a dual rear camera setup.

Cool Play 6 features a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS Panel with an effective resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The phone comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Coolpad has added an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz along with Adreno 510 to power the smartphone.

One of the most striking features about this smartphone is that it sports a dual camera setup with two 13 MP camera modules at the back. This camera setup includes one monochrome sensor and one colour sensor for better low light performance along with a 8 MP front camera. It packs a massive 4,000 mAh battery to power the device through a work day, Android 7.1.1 Nougat with July security patch will come out of the box. According to Coolpad, the Android 8.0 OTA update will be pushed out on the Cool Play 6 by December this year.

The smartphone also comes with 4G-enabled dual nano-SIM slot, a USB Type-C port, 3.5-mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and hotspot in terms of connectivity options. It will come in two colour variants — Gold and Black.

One thing to note here is that this is not the first time that the company is launching Coolpad Cool Play 6. It has already launched the device for the Chinese market back in April this year. This launch comes days after Coolpad launched the Cool M7 in China.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited for the launch of Coolpad Cool Play 6 in Dubai. All travel and accommodation expenses were taken care of by Coolpad India