Coolpad Cool M7 with a Snapdragon 625 chipset launched in China

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has launched its all-new Cool M7 smartphone in China. The Cool M7 is a mid-range device with mid-range hardware and is priced at CNY 2699 (approximately Rs 25,000).

The Coolpad Cool M7 is currently available at Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. The device features an all-metal build with a rounded design that is now synonymous with other Chinese smartphones in the same range. According to GizmoChina, the front packs in something different with what appears to be a curved 2.5D curved glass and a round iPhone-like fingerprint reader on the front, just below the display.

The display is a 5.5-inch Full HD unit below which sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The internal storage is not expandable.

The camera department consists of a 12 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash, while a 13 MP FF camera is in charge of selfie duties on the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE bands with dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The Cool M7 is powered by a 3,200 mAh battery that is squeezed into a frame that is just 6.9 mm thick.

Coolpad's latest mid-range smartphone is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat with the new Cool UI 8.0 to keep things refreshed.